Wear OS 3 will support iPhones: Here's the first non-Samsung smartwatch to come with it

Wear OS has always supported iPhones and iOS devices, but we had no confirmation whether Wear OS 3.0 would still be compatible with devices on the other side. As it turns out, the platform will continue supporting Apple devices, even though manufacturers can limit access to their smartwatches.

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series were announced, everyone was surprised to see the newly introduced smartwatches were not compatible with iPhones. Samsung continued supporting other non-Samsung devices, but it decided against iOS users. The best experience remained on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The Google Pixel Watch might also only work with Android devices, although we have limited information on compatibility.

Montblanc will change things and offer an appealing, luxurious alternative to Apple users. Speaking to Wearable, Qualcomm confirmed the newly announced Montblanc Summit 3 would be compatible with iPhones. The device will support both iOS and Android users, making it the first modern smartwatch to support all users, on the two largest mobile platforms.

Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch

As a quick recap, the Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch is the first non-Samsung smartwatch to run Wear OS 3.0. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the same SoC that’s used in recent Fossil and Skagen smartwatches. The watch is available in a single size, 42mm, and it’ll be available in black, gray, and other “bicolor” options with a wide variety of bands.

The smartwatch has a rotating crown and two buttons on the right side, and users should be able to get a full day’s worth of power out of the battery. The Montblanc Summit 3 will be available on July 15. Montblanc is known as a luxury smartwatch maker, and the Summit 3 will retail for $1,290.

What does this mean for iPhone and iOS users?

According to Lauren Miller, a Qualcomm spokesperson (via TheVerge), the Montblanc Summit 3 will have a companion application available for iOS and Android users, acting as a “bridge between phone and watch.”

We’re expecting a similar app to the Galaxy Wearable companion app, which used to be able to let users across different platforms change settings, watch faces, and set up their devices on their smartphones. It’s also worth noting that Fossil and Mobvoi also created their own application to bridge the gap between the different operating systems.

Another thing worth pointing out is that while the Montblanc Summit 3 will be compatible with iOS devices, it doesn’t mean that all of the functionality will be available. The experience will largely be the same, but some features will likely be limited to Android users due to the limitation between the two operating systems. Apple Watch will remain the best option for iOS users to get the most functionality out of their devices, and to have the best cross-platform experience between Apple devices. That being said, we’re glad to see an alternative smartwatch on the market, even if it’s a more luxurious product.

Wear OS devices have also offered rounded smartwatches, instead of the rounded cornered ones that Apple has been offering since the introduction of the Apple Watch. The more options there are, the better it is for consumers.

Non-Apple smartwatches usually lack support for making calls, and have limited support on iOS devices. Montblanc Summit 3 is expected to have similar limitations, and we might see more features lacking on Apple’s operating system and devices. We expect the smartwatch to work perfectly for the most part, and we assume it will be able to tell the time, have a customizable interface, unique features, and health-related measurement tools to help users stay and get in shape.

If you had the choice between the Apple Watch and the Montblanc Summit 3, which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments!