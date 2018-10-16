Qualcomm presented its new Snapdragon Wear 3100 a month ago. This new processor would make smartwatches with Wear OS improve many of the current features we find in these accessories. It also provides longer battery life and an always-on mode. Now, we can finally see the arrival of the first smartwatch with this processor, the Montblanc Summit 2.

Montblanc is a well-known brand for luxury instruments, and this smartwatch isn’t the exception. This is the company’s second Wear OS device. It features a 42mm unisex case, 1.2” AMOLED display, 22mm interchangeable straps of which you have leather, nylon, and Milanese to choose from. It has the new Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and the other common features like NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi. The Montblanc Summit 2 is supposed to last one full day with regular use, 4 to 5 days on Time Only Mode that would only show you notifications. Luxury accessories aren’t cheap, so just in case you really want this smartwatch, its being sold for $995.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

