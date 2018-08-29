Learn a New Language with this Award-Winning App — 94% off

Imagine the power of being able to speak multiple languages. Every time you travel to another country, you could actually communicate with the locals in their native tongue. The best way to learn a new language is with Mondly.

This is not your old language class from high school. The app uses state-of-the-art speech recognition to correct your pronunciation and only give positive reinforcement. As a Best of 2016 in the App Store and Editor’s Choice in Google Play, Mondly is a fan and critic favorite.

Get lifetime access to Mondly today for just $69.99. That’s 94% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin