Most people keep complaining about Mondays. Maybe their weekend wasn’t as long as they wished, or they didn’t get enough rest. However, Amazon has been giving us some great deals on Mondays, and today’s deals are something to get excited over.

There are several smartphones on sale, and we will start with the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in its 128GB storage option on Prism Blue. This device is just $799.99, that’s $200 off its regular price, and it also includes Samsung’s US limited warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is also on sale in its 128GB storage variant. You can get yours for $649.99, which means $100 in savings.

LG’s G8 ThinQ with 128GB storage option in an unlocked version that also includes US warranty is now available for just $499.99.

The Google Pixel 3a with 64GB storage options is just available for $329.99, which lets you save $69, or you can get the Pixel 3a XL for $427 with $52 in savings with the same 64GB in storage space.

The Moto G7 unlocked with 64GB storage is $50 off, so you can get yours for just $199.99. It’s factory unlocked for both GSM and CDMA networks, and it also includes a US warranty.

