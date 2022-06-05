MOFT Urban Commuter Set Review

Convenience is something I bet each of us appreciates, and with lockdowns lifting around the world, trips down to your local coffee shop or library to get work done are bound to become more frequent. And to help you work and interact with your devices when on the go, MOFT offers the Urban Commuter Set. A bundle of its Laptop Carry Sleeve & Snap-On Phone Stand, which aims to elevate your work experience.

And this article goes over my experience using this set of accessories over the last couple of months.

MOFT Urban Commuter Set Added Convenience The MOFT Urban Commuter Set is the perfect set of accessories to have on your person if you often find yourself working in remote settings. The Laptop Carry Sleeve makes it easy to protect and move around while acting as an ergonomic stand when required. On the other hand, the Phone Stand is a convenient little accessory that will help prop your phone at great angles while doubling as a slim wallet.

MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve

The MOFT Laptop Carry Sleeve uses a vegan leather material for its outer construction. Underneath that layer is a solid piece of recycled material that provides a certain level of rigidity to hold the weight of your device. There are also magnets placed in the closure flap to allow it to snap into place and support the various structure formed by the accessory's unique folding mechanism.

The Laptop Carry Sleeve is available in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, capable of encasing ultrabooks available on the market. I've mentioned the exact inner dimensions in the table below.

Variant Width Length Thickness 14-inch 305mm 215mm 17mm 16-inch 360mm 250 17mm

Unfortunately, because I own a gaming laptop, I can't use the sleeve function well. But, using it as a laptop stand has been a great experience.

The primary advantage it affords is the stable base it provides while I clatter away at the keyboard. Next, because my laptop has its fans on the bottom, the 15-degree angle works as the perfect way to allow air inflow. The Laptop Carry Sleeve also almost disappears under my device, thus providing me with two essential features without making my table look shabby. Also, I didn't find myself using the 25-degree mode much, but it adds much-needed height if you'd like to have your display higher.

MOFT Snap-On Phone Stand

The next accessory part of the Urban Commuter Set is the Snap-On Phone Stand. MOFT had been making these "invisible" accessories for laptops and smartphones a while before MagSafe Accessories for iPhone came into play. But the introduction of the magnetic array only made this accessory more convenient to use.

The Phone Stand has found itself on the back of my iPhone more often than not. I've enjoyed using it as a propping tool when I need to follow a recipe or watch a show while eating a snack. Each of its Portrait, Landscape, and Landscape at a Height (which MOFT calls Video Conferencing Mode) work great.

The camera angle provided by each of these modes is lower — like the Legion Y540's low-sitting front-facing webcam — but it's better than looking for a stand or propping mechanism.

Moving on to the wallet functionality, the ability to store cards was a bonus for me — as I have a slim wallet with sentimental value that isn't leaving my pocket. But I could get three cards to fit in there without much effort, though if you want to store a fourth, there's isn't much room available. I also believe getting cards in and out will be easier if you keep just two.

While my experience with the MOFT Snap-On Wallet has been positive, I noticed that the lining material around the fold came undone within a month. There can be multiple reasons behind it: for example, the piece may not have been glued on correctly, or a short amount of cloth was used for the lining. Nevertheless, I hope this is a one-off issue and not one that plagues many.

Final Thoughts

Overall, while the accessories are on the pricier side, the Urban Commuter Set by MOFT is a bundle worth buying if you need elegant solutions that work well. The set can be the perfect gift for your friends and family who might be returning to work soon!

In my experience, the use of a Vegan Leather coating allows one to keep the accessory clean and leaves it looking premium after months of use. Drawing your attention back to the Laptop Carry Sleeve, it allowed me to place my laptop on a surface that was always dust-free and didn't collect any sort of lint or particles. This meant the fans at the base mostly pulled in clean air, reducing the effort I'd have to put in while cleaning my laptop.

And speaking of the Phone Stand, while the accessory has its learning curve — to understand where to unfold it without pulling it off your phone — its various angles make it a convenient accessory that one may call a must-have. It even adds a little heft that improves how my iPhone 12 feels in my hand but keep this in mind if you hope to keep your phone feeling light.

You can also purchase the accessories separately if you'd rather use one more than the other.