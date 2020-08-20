We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Mobvoi has added a new member to its smartwatch portfolio – the TicWatch GTX. The new Mobvoi offering ditches Wear OS, a mainstay on its recent smartwatches, but a necessary compromise to tone down the hardware requirements and reduce the cost. The wearable is now up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will go on sale starting September 3rd from Mobvoi.com and Amazon priced at $59.99 (£54.99 / €59.99).

Talking about specs, the TicWatch GTX features a 1.28 inch TFT (240×240 pixels) display and allows users to create custom watch faces as well. The IP68-certified smartwatch is powered by the RLC8762C processor paired with a paltry 16MB of RAM. It can monitor 14 workouts such as swimming, football, outdoor cycling and rowing among others.

Other features include sleep tracking, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, call and message notifications, and tilt-to-wake to name a few. Mobvoi says the TicWatch GTX’s 200mAh battery can last up to 7 days with regular usage, while enabling the Power Saving Mode will extend the battery life up to 10 days.

