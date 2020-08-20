We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Mobvoi has added a new member to its smartwatch portfolio – the TicWatch GTX. The new Mobvoi offering ditches Wear OS, a mainstay on its recent smartwatches, but a necessary compromise to tone down the hardware requirements and reduce the cost. The wearable is now up for pre-orders from the company’s website and will go on sale starting September 3rd from Mobvoi.com and Amazon priced at $59.99 (£54.99 / €59.99).

Talking about specs, the TicWatch GTX features a 1.28 inch TFT (240×240 pixels) display and allows users to create custom watch faces as well. The IP68-certified smartwatch is powered by the RLC8762C processor paired with a paltry 16MB of RAM. It can monitor 14 workouts such as swimming, football, outdoor cycling and rowing among others.

Other features include sleep tracking, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, call and message notifications, and tilt-to-wake to name a few. Mobvoi says the TicWatch GTX’s 200mAh battery can last up to 7 days with regular usage, while enabling the Power Saving Mode will extend the battery life up to 10 days.

You May Also Like
TikTok is reportedly suing Trump administration over executive order threatening a ban
TikTok claims that the national security justification for issuing the executive order that threatens to ban the popular social media app in the US is baseless.
iQOO Z1
Vivo’s iQOO could foray into tablet and notebook segments soon
Vivo has filed trademark applications for “iQOO PAD” and “iQOOBOOK.”
ASUS Zenfone 7 series
ASUS Zenfone 7 series launch date is finally here
The global launch is expected to take place soon after.