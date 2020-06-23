Mobvoi has launched an upgraded version of its well-received TicWatch C2 smartwatch and is calling it the TicWatch C2+. The new Wear OS smartwatch bumps up the RAM to 1GB, promising a more responsive and smoother experience. Plus, the company has also added a pair of strap selections – a black silicone band and a leather strap.

As for the specs, the IP68-rated Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ offers a round 1.3-inch AMOLED display (360 x 360 pixels) and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. It is equipped with a 400mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 1.5 days of backup. Plus, it comes pre-installed with the in-house TicMotion and TicExercise apps for health and fitness tracking.

Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ specifications

Model TicWatch C2+ Dimensions (mm) 42.8 x 42.8 x 12.7 Colors Onyx, Platinum, Rose Gold Watch Case Stainless steel (front) Watch Strap Genuine leather (interchangeable) 20mm

Additional black silicon band RAM 1GB Operating System Wear OS by Google Compatibility Android, iPhone Platform Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Display 1.3″ AMOLED (360 x 360 px) Connectivity Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n GPS GPS + GLONASS + Beidou Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor NFC payments Yes (Google Pay) Battery capacity 400mAh (1-1.5 days) Waterproof rating IP68

Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ price & availability

The Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ will set you back by $209.99 (£189.99/€209.99/CAD $312.99/AUD $314.99/Rs. 20,999) and is now available from the official Mobvoi website and Amazon. You can pick it up in a choice of three colors – Rose Gold, Onyx, and Platinum.