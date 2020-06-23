Mobvoi has launched an upgraded version of its well-received TicWatch C2 smartwatch and is calling it the TicWatch C2+. The new Wear OS smartwatch bumps up the RAM to 1GB, promising a more responsive and smoother experience. Plus, the company has also added a pair of strap selections – a black silicone band and a leather strap.

As for the specs, the IP68-rated Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ offers a round 1.3-inch AMOLED display (360 x 360 pixels) and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. It is equipped with a 400mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 1.5 days of backup. Plus, it comes pre-installed with the in-house TicMotion and TicExercise apps for health and fitness tracking.

Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ specifications

ModelTicWatch C2+
Dimensions (mm)42.8 x 42.8 x 12.7
ColorsOnyx, Platinum, Rose Gold
Watch CaseStainless steel (front)
Watch StrapGenuine leather (interchangeable) 20mm
Additional black silicon band
RAM1GB
Operating SystemWear OS by Google
CompatibilityAndroid, iPhone
PlatformQualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
Display1.3″ AMOLED (360 x 360 px)
ConnectivityBluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
GPSGPS + GLONASS + Beidou
SensorsAccelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor
NFC paymentsYes (Google Pay)
Battery capacity400mAh (1-1.5 days)
Waterproof ratingIP68

Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ price & availability

The Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ will set you back by $209.99 (£189.99/€209.99/CAD $312.99/AUD $314.99/Rs. 20,999) and is now available from the official Mobvoi website and Amazon. You can pick it up in a choice of three colors – Rose Gold, Onyx, and Platinum.

