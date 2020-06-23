Mobvoi has launched an upgraded version of its well-received TicWatch C2 smartwatch and is calling it the TicWatch C2+. The new Wear OS smartwatch bumps up the RAM to 1GB, promising a more responsive and smoother experience. Plus, the company has also added a pair of strap selections – a black silicone band and a leather strap.
As for the specs, the IP68-rated Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ offers a round 1.3-inch AMOLED display (360 x 360 pixels) and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform. It is equipped with a 400mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 1.5 days of backup. Plus, it comes pre-installed with the in-house TicMotion and TicExercise apps for health and fitness tracking.
Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ specifications
|Model
|TicWatch C2+
|Dimensions (mm)
|42.8 x 42.8 x 12.7
|Colors
|Onyx, Platinum, Rose Gold
|Watch Case
|Stainless steel (front)
|Watch Strap
|Genuine leather (interchangeable) 20mm
Additional black silicon band
|RAM
|1GB
|Operating System
|Wear OS by Google
|Compatibility
|Android, iPhone
|Platform
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
|Display
|1.3″ AMOLED (360 x 360 px)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
|GPS
|GPS + GLONASS + Beidou
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor
|NFC payments
|Yes (Google Pay)
|Battery capacity
|400mAh (1-1.5 days)
|Waterproof rating
|IP68
Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ price & availability
The Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ will set you back by $209.99 (£189.99/€209.99/CAD $312.99/AUD $314.99/Rs. 20,999) and is now available from the official Mobvoi website and Amazon. You can pick it up in a choice of three colors – Rose Gold, Onyx, and Platinum.