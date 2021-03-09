Mobvoi has added a new Wear OS smartwatch to its portfolio – the TicWatch Pro S. Actually, not much is new here, as the latest Mobvoi wearable is essentially a slightly upgraded TicWatch Pro 2020 with one key hardware upgrade – the storage. Mobvoi has doubled the onboard storage to 8GB, up from the 4 gigs of internal storage on its predecessor. It also brings a few health and fitness features that were previously limited to the pricier TicWatch Pro 3, such as VO2 Max, TicSleep 2.0 software for sleep management, TicExercise 3.0 with support for more workouts, swim-proofing, and Voice Memo to name a few.

This is just a slightly upgraded TicWatch Pro 2020

Unfortunately, the TicWactch Pro S is reliant on the aging Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC. While the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 doesn’t appear to be feasible at an asking price of $260, it would’ve been nice if Mobvoi went with the little less older Snpadragon Wear 3100 platform.

Talking about the hardware, you get a familiar design with a round dial and a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 pixels resolution. There is also an LCD display layered on top of it that should help save some juice and is claimed to extend the battery life up to 30 days if you’re using it in the essential mode. On the other hand, the 415mAh battery will last you anywhere between 2 and 5 days with the smart mode enabled.

Coming to the fitness part, the TicWatch Pro S offers features such as continuous heart-rate monitoring, calorie and step counter, motion tracking, 13 separate workout modes, running lap counter, ability to measure oxygen consumption (VO2 MAX), and an indicator that detects a change in heart rate. There is also the TicBreathe tool that offers breath training exercises to help you relax.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro S has an IP68-certified build that employs a carbon fiber case and Gorilla Glass 3 for protecting the screen. There are over 1000+ watch faces to choose from, whole the strap is made out of genuine leather with a soft silicone lining. Wear OS handles things on the software side, and there is also support for NFC-based Google Pay transactions.