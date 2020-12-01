In September this year, Mobvoi launched its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. It is the first Wear OS smartwatch to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform and is priced at $300. Now, the company has extended the lineup by announcing the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE. It is now available via Mobvoi.com, Amazon, and some Vodafone websites for a price tag of £329.99 / €359.99.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE’s key connectivity features include:

Cellular Connectivity – enabled by Vodafone OneNumber, your phone number can be shared with your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE and conduct VoLTE voice calls, send or receive SMS messages or use your favorite messaging apps

– enabled by Vodafone OneNumber, your phone number can be shared with your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE and conduct VoLTE voice calls, send or receive SMS messages or use your favorite messaging apps Google Assistant – Users can be more productive and get things done on the go with help from Google Assistant on your wrist

– Users can be more productive and get things done on the go with help from Google Assistant on your wrist Cloud Synchronisation – sync messaging and email app alerts from your smartphone to your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, Bluetooth-free and also without downloading a standalone Wear OS by Google app for Gmail, WhatsApp, and SMS on Android smartphones

– sync messaging and email app alerts from your smartphone to your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, Bluetooth-free and also without downloading a standalone Wear OS by Google app for Gmail, WhatsApp, and SMS on Android smartphones ‘SOS’ Alerts – leveraging the cellular/LTE connectivity, SOS can immediately dial your local area emergency line and will broadcast your immediate location in the event of an emergency

– leveraging the cellular/LTE connectivity, SOS can immediately dial your local area emergency line and will broadcast your immediate location in the event of an emergency NFC Payments – With Google Pay, there’s no need to dig for your cards – you can pay quickly and easily with the smartwatch already on your wrist

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE specifications

Watch size Diameter: 47mm

Thickness: 12.2mm Weight 42.3g Color Shadow black Material Stainless steel+Plastic Watch strap material Solid silicone with orange stitching Watch strap size 22mm Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform Memory 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM Battery Life Smart Mode: up to 72 hours

Essential Mode: up to 45 days Battery capacity Minimum: 577mAh

Nominal: 595mAh Bluetooth Y Cellular LTE FDD：B1,B3,B5,B7,B8,B18,B19,B20,B28LTE TDD：B39,B40,B41WCDMA：B1,B5,B8,B19

eSIM: Y GNSS GPS+Beidou+Glonass+Galileo+QZSS NFC Payments with Google Pay Speaker Y Mic Y Vibrator Y PPG Y

Provides Blood Oxygen Saturation Provides Stress Detection

24h Continuous Heart Rate Monitor

Night Infrared Static Heart Rate Sensor with non-visible light low

Latency Off-Body Detection Sensvisible Accelerometer Y Gyroscope Y ALS Y Barometer Y Water and dust resistance IP68 and pool swimming suitable Charging dock Input：5V1A（USB type A）

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE can connect to Vodafone’s OneNumber network in the UK, Germany and Spain.