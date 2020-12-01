In September this year, Mobvoi launched its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. It is the first Wear OS smartwatch to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform and is priced at $300. Now, the company has extended the lineup by announcing the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE. It is now available via Mobvoi.com, Amazon, and some Vodafone websites for a price tag of £329.99 / €359.99.
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE’s key connectivity features include:
- Cellular Connectivity – enabled by Vodafone OneNumber, your phone number can be shared with your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE and conduct VoLTE voice calls, send or receive SMS messages or use your favorite messaging apps
- Google Assistant – Users can be more productive and get things done on the go with help from Google Assistant on your wrist
- Cloud Synchronisation – sync messaging and email app alerts from your smartphone to your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, Bluetooth-free and also without downloading a standalone Wear OS by Google app for Gmail, WhatsApp, and SMS on Android smartphones
- ‘SOS’ Alerts – leveraging the cellular/LTE connectivity, SOS can immediately dial your local area emergency line and will broadcast your immediate location in the event of an emergency
- NFC Payments – With Google Pay, there’s no need to dig for your cards – you can pay quickly and easily with the smartwatch already on your wrist
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE specifications
|Watch size
|Diameter: 47mm
Thickness: 12.2mm
|Weight
|42.3g
|Color
|Shadow black
|Material
|Stainless steel+Plastic
|Watch strap material
|Solid silicone with orange stitching
|Watch strap size
|22mm
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform
|Memory
|1GB RAM, 8GB ROM
|Battery Life
|Smart Mode: up to 72 hours
Essential Mode: up to 45 days
|Battery capacity
|Minimum: 577mAh
Nominal: 595mAh
|Bluetooth
|Y
|Cellular
|LTE FDD：B1,B3,B5,B7,B8,B18,B19,B20,B28LTE TDD：B39,B40,B41WCDMA：B1,B5,B8,B19
eSIM: Y
|GNSS
|GPS+Beidou+Glonass+Galileo+QZSS
|NFC
|Payments with Google Pay
|Speaker
|Y
|Mic
|Y
|Vibrator
|Y
|PPG
|Y
Provides Blood Oxygen Saturation Provides Stress Detection
24h Continuous Heart Rate Monitor
Night Infrared Static Heart Rate Sensor with non-visible light low
Latency Off-Body Detection Sensvisible
|Accelerometer
|Y
|Gyroscope
|Y
|ALS
|Y
|Barometer
|Y
|Water and dust resistance
|IP68 and pool swimming suitable
|Charging dock
|Input：5V1A（USB type A）
The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE can connect to Vodafone’s OneNumber network in the UK, Germany and Spain.