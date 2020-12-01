Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE

In September this year, Mobvoi launched its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. It is the first Wear OS smartwatch to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform and is priced at $300. Now, the company has extended the lineup by announcing the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE. It is now available via Mobvoi.com, Amazon, and some Vodafone websites for a price tag of £329.99 / €359.99.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE’s key connectivity features include:

  • Cellular Connectivity – enabled by Vodafone OneNumber, your phone number can be shared with your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE and conduct VoLTE voice calls, send or receive SMS messages or use your favorite messaging apps
  • Google Assistant – Users can be more productive and get things done on the go with help from Google Assistant on your wrist
  • Cloud Synchronisation – sync messaging and email app alerts from your smartphone to your TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, Bluetooth-free and also without downloading a standalone Wear OS by Google app for Gmail, WhatsApp, and SMS on Android smartphones
  • ‘SOS’ Alerts – leveraging the cellular/LTE connectivity, SOS can immediately dial your local area emergency line and will broadcast your immediate location in the event of an emergency
  • NFC Payments – With Google Pay, there’s no need to dig for your cards – you can pay quickly and easily with the smartwatch already on your wrist
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE specifications

Watch sizeDiameter: 47mm
Thickness: 12.2mm
Weight42.3g
ColorShadow black
MaterialStainless steel+Plastic
Watch strap materialSolid silicone with orange stitching
Watch strap size22mm
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform
Memory1GB RAM, 8GB ROM
Battery LifeSmart Mode: up to 72 hours
Essential Mode: up to 45 days
Battery capacityMinimum: 577mAh
Nominal: 595mAh
BluetoothY
CellularLTE FDD：B1,B3,B5,B7,B8,B18,B19,B20,B28LTE TDD：B39,B40,B41WCDMA：B1,B5,B8,B19
eSIM: Y
GNSSGPS+Beidou+Glonass+Galileo+QZSS
NFCPayments with Google Pay
SpeakerY
MicY
VibratorY
PPGY
Provides Blood Oxygen Saturation Provides Stress Detection
24h Continuous Heart Rate Monitor
Night Infrared Static Heart Rate Sensor with non-visible light low
Latency Off-Body Detection Sensvisible
AccelerometerY
GyroscopeY
ALSY
BarometerY
Water and dust resistanceIP68 and pool swimming suitable
Charging dockInput：5V1A（USB type A）

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 LTE can connect to Vodafone’s OneNumber network in the UK, Germany and Spain. 

