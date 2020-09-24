Mobvoi has launched its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. It is the first Wear OS smartwatch to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. The device features an enhanced battery life, blood oxygen tracking, new Tic apps including TicZen, TicBreathe, and TicOxygen, and more workout modes. The TicWatch Pro 3 is slimmer than the TicWatch Pro 4G and Pro 2020. It will be made available via Mobvoi.com and Amazon for a price of USD $299.99 starting today, September 24.

The device packs a 577mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 72 hours in Smart Mode and up to 45 days on Essential Mode. It runs Wear OS by Google. Moreover, it comes with NFC functionality for payments. You can customize your watch to suit you with your selection of helpful Tiles, and manage daily tasks with Google Assistant. The smartwatch features Mobvoi’s Dual Display technology, which layers an analog screen on top of the display. Dual Display 2.0 allows you to opt for Smart Mode, providing an enhanced battery life.

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with Mobvoi’s apps including TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExercise and TicSleep. It boasts a range of new apps, including:

TicOxgen: will monitor blood oxygen saturation. The app starts tracking as you start your day and gives you an indicator of your overall health.

will monitor blood oxygen saturation. The app starts tracking as you start your day and gives you an indicator of your overall health. TicZen: monitors stress by analyzing the Standard Deviation of NN intervals (SDNN), the key indicator of Heart Rate Variability (HRV). It uses TicBreathe to bring your stress levels down to normal.

monitors stress by analyzing the Standard Deviation of NN intervals (SDNN), the key indicator of Heart Rate Variability (HRV). It uses TicBreathe to bring your stress levels down to normal. TicBreathe: helps improve heart-rate level and stress through scientific breathing methods and monitors your heart rate changes through algorithms based on their stress condition.

helps improve heart-rate level and stress through scientific breathing methods and monitors your heart rate changes through algorithms based on their stress condition. TicHearing: measures environmental noise between 30dB to 120 dB and determines whether it’s safe for your hearing organs and nervous system to be in the area

Mobvoi’s proprietary apps have also been upgraded, including:

TicPulse : offering heart-rate monitoring and providing advice on proper heart-rate zone based on personal information with improved heart rate monitoring.

: offering heart-rate monitoring and providing advice on proper heart-rate zone based on personal information with improved heart rate monitoring. TicSleep: now supported in Essential Mode so that it doesn’t light up and disrupt while you sleep with continuous blood oxygen saturation detection measurements.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with over 10 workout modes that includes Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Running, Outdoor Cycling, Free Style, Pool Swimming, Rowing, Elliptical, Mountain Climbing, Trail Running and Aerobics. It is claimed to be lighter, thinner, and stronger than its predecessors. It is 47mm in diameter with a thickness of 12.2mm.

The smartwatch is made from stainless steel and high-strength nylon plus glass fiber. It is 28% lighter than the TicWatch Pro 4G or 2020.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smartwatch Specs