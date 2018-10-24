Mobvoi stays with Wear OS, goes thinner Ticwatch C2

The latest Wear OS redesign has not triggered a renaissance in diversified tech manufacturers making smartwatches — Samsung probably toyed with the idea of a Google-powered wearable while Huawei made no pretensions about it. However, we can always count on watchmakers and startup brands like Mobvoi to keep the beat up.

The Chinese company that has introduced us to tickle-based UI and value for value’s sake products is out again with the TicWatch C2.

It’s an all-in-one package when it comes to smartwatches these days: NFC for Google Pay, GPS for location tracking, a heart rate monitor and IP68 rating for immersion underwater at 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. All of it is encased in stainless steel and a genuine leather strap. The primary interface is led by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 and a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display at 360p resolution. It’s been told to last for two days on its 400mAh power cell.

The Rose Gold variant comes with a 12.8mm thickness and an 18mm band while Black and Platinum versions take the displacement to 13.1mm with 20mm straps. TicWatch C2 is available for pre-order from Mobvoi right now at $199.99 with shipments beginning in the first week of December.

Mobvoi have also commercialized its TicPods Free wireless earbuds after a successful crowdfunding campaign. The buds work with both Android and iOS digital assistants, are sweat-resistant to IPX5 standards and are rated for 4 hours of continuous listening and 18 hours with the provided charging case. They cost $129.99 and are available right now.