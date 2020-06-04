When it comes to true wireless earbuds, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) is often reserved for products on the higher end of the price spectrum. Enter TicPods ANC, Mobvoi’s new true wireless earbuds that offer HiFi audio output with ANC for just $89.99, less than half of what Apple and Sony charge for their respective solutions.

The TicPods ANC offer three distinct noise cancelation modes – Quiet Mode, Sound-Passthrough Mode and ANC-Off mode – which can be toggled with just a touch. Each earbud connects to your phone or tablet individually, while Bluetooth 5.0 handles wireless connectivity. Plus, they come with silicone tips for a more comfortable in-ear fit.

You get 13mm drivers that deliver HiFi audio, while music playback, phone calls and voice assistant duties are just a tap away. The IPX5-rated TicPods ANC are claimed to last 4.5 hours with ANC enabled, while the charging case provides 21 hours worth of battery juice.

Pre-orders are now live from Mobvoi’s official website with a 10% discount thrown into the mix, while open sale kicks off on June 10. Aside from Mobvoi, Amazon will also be a sales partner, offering the TicPods ANC earbuds at $89.99 (£79.99 in UK / €89.99 in EU).

You May Also Like
Vivo TWS Neo
Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones listed on official site ahead of June 1 launch
It is listed to come with 14.2mm drivers and support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec.
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch Active stops by FCC, revealing some juicy details
The US FCC documents reveal a 45mm Stainless Steel case on the next-gen Galaxy Watch Active, alongside an MIL-STD-810G build and 5ATM rating.
Realme launch event May 25
How to watch the Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo launch event?
Realme will stream it via social media, including YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.