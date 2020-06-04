When it comes to true wireless earbuds, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) is often reserved for products on the higher end of the price spectrum. Enter TicPods ANC, Mobvoi’s new true wireless earbuds that offer HiFi audio output with ANC for just $89.99, less than half of what Apple and Sony charge for their respective solutions.

The TicPods ANC offer three distinct noise cancelation modes – Quiet Mode, Sound-Passthrough Mode and ANC-Off mode – which can be toggled with just a touch. Each earbud connects to your phone or tablet individually, while Bluetooth 5.0 handles wireless connectivity. Plus, they come with silicone tips for a more comfortable in-ear fit.

You get 13mm drivers that deliver HiFi audio, while music playback, phone calls and voice assistant duties are just a tap away. The IPX5-rated TicPods ANC are claimed to last 4.5 hours with ANC enabled, while the charging case provides 21 hours worth of battery juice.

Pre-orders are now live from Mobvoi’s official website with a 10% discount thrown into the mix, while open sale kicks off on June 10. Aside from Mobvoi, Amazon will also be a sales partner, offering the TicPods ANC earbuds at $89.99 (£79.99 in UK / €89.99 in EU).

