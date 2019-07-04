Android

Mobvoi teasing a fast and powerful smartwatch for July 10

It’s been relatively quiet in the non-Apple Watch smartwatch market recently, but Mobvoi is breaking the silence with a teaser video (embedded below for your viewing pleasure). Apparently, the company is preparing a “fast” and “powerful” smartwatch for next Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

There’s little to go by but the hashtags used by the company on its teaser campaign on Twitter does include #TicWatch, so we might be looking at an LTE version of the company’s TicWatch Pro. It also might be a completely different product altogether.

If it is indeed a 4G/LTE version of the TicWatch Pro, expect it to cost close to, or above $300, as the standard version sets you back $249.99. It does, however, come with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, a 1.39-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 512MB of storage, and a 415mAh battery. The teaser also mentions a “boost”, so we might see it adopt the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip. We’ll keep you posted!

