Mobvoi just released a slightly upgraded smartwatch of its ever-so-popular TicWatch Pro 3 lineup, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, and TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with 4G LTE, the latter of which is supposed to launch later this November. The new Pro 3 Ultra promises upgrades of the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, “offering a more rugged solution with military-grade materials, faster speed, smoother performance, and enhanced connectivity,” states the press release.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra weighs just 41 grams, and it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage that lets you save watch faces, store apps, and save music offline while out running. The watch case is made out of stainless steel and high-strength nylon with glass fiber, while the strap is interchangeable and comes with Fluoro Rubber. The 1.4-inch (454 x 454 326 PPI) glass display is protected by Corning Gorilla Anti-fingerprint cover glass.

The GPS and LTE versions have increased performance by up to 40%, thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform – the same chipset that powers last year’s TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatches. The smartwatch is made out of US Military Standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) materials that can withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, solar radiation, shock, low pressure, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The 4G LTE version can take calls and let you stay connected whenever and wherever. The Pro 3 Ultra still features the much-beloved Dual display that provides a battery life of up to 72 hours in Smart Mode or 45 days in Essential Mode, where app usage is limited by software.

The smartwatches still focus on health monitoring features, and they can track your heart rate, offer IHB/AFib detection to automatically alert you if your heartbeat is too fast, too slow, irregular, offer mental fatigue assessments, and more. There are also over 20 professional workout modes, and it can show real-time stats on the watch itself.

The watch has the usual Google Pay support, a speaker, a microphone, a vibrator motor, PPG, Barometer, Compass, Accelerometer, Gyro, Sp02, off-body sensor, and a 577 mAh battery. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will be available from October 13 via Mobvoi.com and Amazon for $299.99 / €299.99, and £289.99. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra with 4G LTE will be available from November 2021 via Mobvoi.com and Amazon for £329.99 and €359.99.