In 2021, Mobvoi announced that it’d update its existing TicWatch 3 series of smartwatches to the new Wear OS 3 update in the second half of 2022. As months passed by, TicWatch users started questioning and guessing the timeframe for the upcoming update, which promised significant performance improvements and new features. Yet, the update never came, and Mobvoi stayed quiet for months without providing any feedback to frustrated users.

It’s been over a year without a direct update from the company, which has now gone on public record to address some of the problems it has been facing. Mobvoi released a statement on Twitter explaining the reason why it hasn’t delivered on its promise, and detailed some of the issues holding it back from releasing the update to the promised devices.

In the statement, Mobvoi explains that it acknowledges the concerns of its users and understands that TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch Pro 3, and TicWatch E3 users may be disappointed with the lack of updates and the frustration. The company also states that its smartwatches use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 series processors, and Mobvoi’s proprietary hardware to provide full functionality and support. This appears to have led the company to face troubles, and it looks like it’s taking longer than initially expected to iron out issues and bugs.

“This necessitates further architecture upgrades and performance debugging when updating to Wear OS 3 to guarantee the highest level of software quality and user experience.”

Mobvoi’s proprietary hardware handles the low-power functions that enable the secondary LED screen to function and display information such as the time, and other metrics. It looks like this is the part that Mobvoi is struggling with, and this could be the main reason behind the delay in getting the new software update out to existing and new users.

While it’s great to see Mobvoi finally address its users, the company hasn’t provided any time frame for when Wear OS 3 might see the light of day. However, the company announced that it’ll soon be conducting “an extensive closed beta testing phase”, suggesting it might finally be nearing production-ready firmware.

Related: State of Google Wear OS 3 in 2023: List of compatible smartwatches

Previous rumors suggested that Mobvoi could be preparing the much-delayed update for sometime in Q3, 2023, and at first glance, that report could end up being true. We also heard that Mobvoi could be working on new smartwatches that could launch around this time, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see an announcement for new smartwatches and the roll-out of the Wear OS 3 update simultaneously.

As things stand, we can only hope that Mobvoi manages to smooth out bugs and release the update sooner rather than later. If you’re keen to test out the beta software, we’d suggest you be careful, as beta software and programs can break major features in existing devices, and lead to further issues.

Some of the best and latest smartwatches running Wear OS 3