India is currently under a nation-wide lockdown. It was supposed to end on April 14, but the Government of India decided to extend it till May 3. Moreover, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period.

Mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops, and stationery items will be allowed to be sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal from April 20. However, the delivery vans of e-commerce giants will need permission from authorities for plying on the roads.

As per Wednesday’s guidelines, commercial and private establishments were allowed to operate during the extended lockdown.

The move is said to revive the industrial and commercial activities which have been stalled due to the lockdown since March 25.

The guidelines also said: “All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure”.

Source: Gadgets360