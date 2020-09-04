The new iPhone 12 lineup is supposed to be launched next month, alongside the new Apple Watch Series 6, new AirTags, and maybe new iPads. Recent rumors have shown us possible changes in the color options for some of the higher-end devices. We have also seen alleged glass panels and cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max that also make us believe that we will find a LiDAR sensor in its main camera. However, that’s not the only improvement that this device will have compared to the rest of the lineup.

More and more leaks and rumors of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup are coming our way. The latest one is found in a new report by Fast Company. This last piece of information claims that the only device with mmWave 5G support would be the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

“The source says only the largest phone in the line has room inside for the special antenna design required for millimeter wave and larger battery needed to accommodate millimeter wave’s significant power draw. Also, only the U.S., Korea, and Japan versions of the Pro Max will support millimeter-wave 5G.”

The other iPhone 12 Pro Max would be limited to sub-6 5G support, as other countries don’t have mmWave networks at this time. The main difference between Sub-6 and mmWave technology is that the latter is the fastest version of 5G, and it can offer speeds of up to 1Gb/s, while sub-6 is just quicker than the average 4G LTE connection. The advantage that sub-6 has is that it has a much longer range, which would also make it the more widely available version of 5G connectivity.

The real question is whether or not users will pay the possible $1,149- $1,199 price tag of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, considering that real working 5G networks are far from working the way they should. Even more, considering that these new iPhones would also arrive without a power adapter or wired Earpods, and a smaller battery than the iPhone 11 lineup.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Fast Company