The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best Apple flagship smartphones available today. Apple has made further minor refinements to improve the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, which now also comes in a beautiful Deep Purple color. If you ever wanted to show off your smartphone, you likely looked at the clear cases on the market, only to find that many of them become yellow over time, and might not provide a snug fit. That’s where Mkeke comes into play, which offers the perfect clear case for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the rest of the Apple lineup.

Mkeke

Mkeke is a trusted brand, and the company has been specializing in designing iPhone cases since 2015. The company has received hundreds of thousands of positive reviews on websites like Amazon, and it has several “Best Seller” cases on Amazon. If you own an iPhone and you’re looking for a clear case with unique gradient colors that provide elegant, and minimalistic looks with military-grade protection, you’ve come to the right place.

Mkeke’s cases are compatible with MagSafe wireless chargers and screen protectors and come with a two-year warranty for peace of mind. If you’re after some stylish, minimalistic, and sturdy crystal clear cases, the Mkeke is the one that should be high up on your list.

Design and materials

At first glance, the Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro seems pretty simple. It’s a crystal-clear case with a minimalist design. It’s crafted using polycarbonate and flexible materials that allow the case to easily slide out of the pockets, without being slippery to hold and use the device for extended periods.

The case also has four corners, built-in airbags, and a raised bumper edge that protects the beautiful display and the rear camera lens from scratches, scuffs, and fall damage. It features military-grade protection and an anti-yellowing coating that prevents the case from changing color after just a few months. This will help keep the case in its original shape and color, letting you see the beautiful design of the iPhone 14 Pro. There’s also water protection, and precise cutouts for all ports and holes.

If you tend to toss your phone on the bed or desk after a long day, we strongly encourage you to pick up a protective case, as an accidental drop could cause you hundreds of dollars worth of damage. The Mkeke case could potentially prevent that, and save you money in the long run.

Colors

The Mkeke protective case is available in eight color variations, each is more beautiful than the other, providing sleek and elegant looks. Our favorite color is the Gradient Black Green model. Still, you’ll have plenty of other options, since Mkeke has a large collection of different gradients and designs to provide a personalized experience that suits everyone. Mkeke offers the following colors and gradients for its Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro cases:

Clear case

Gradient Black Clear

Gradient Black Green

Gradient Blue Clear

Gradient Clear Black

Gradient Purple Blue

Gradient Purple Green

Gradient Purple Pink

Comfortable experience

The case feels premium in hand, and it provides excellent protection against fall damage and scratches. Despite the air cushion in the four corners, the case doesn’t add any additional bulk to the device, making it feel secure and great in your hand. The side design is made in a way that also improves the grip over larger devices, which is especially handy for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Tactile buttons and precise cutouts

All Mkeke cases feature a precision-crafted design, meaning they feature precise cutouts for the speaker holes, microphones, camera island on the back, lightning port, and the buttons. The side buttons provide a tactile feel, giving you additional feedback without it being mushy, improving the experience.

If you don’t have an iPhone 14 Pro, check out Mkeke’s other compatible cases on Amazon. The company offers cases and tempered glass screen protectors for all iPhone models, from the latest to the iPhone 11 series.

Mkeke clear case (iPhone 14 Pro) The Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro case is slick, elegant, and durable protective case. It has raised bezels that protect the display and rear camera and protect the device from falls, scratches, and scuffs. It’s available in eight colors, and the precise cutouts and tactile buttons provide excellent feedback. See at Amazon