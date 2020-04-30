Xiaomi unveiled the MIUI 12 a few days ago. The company introduced some eye-catching features including the “Super Wallpaper,” which has now been successfully ported to run on all Android devices.

Now, you can download MIUI 12’s Super Earth and Mars live wallpapers for your Android phone. The Super Wallpaper APK was extracted from the firmware by enthusiasts so that they can run it on their global Xiaomi / Redmi devices.

Linuxct, a recognized XDA Developer has successfully ported it to work on devices running Android 8.1 Oreo or above. All you need to do is download and install the ported APK.

Further, it is 297.8MB in size and includes both Earth and Mars live wallpapers.

Download MIUI 12 Super Wallpaper Port For All Android Devices

Source: XDA-Developers