MIUI 12

Redmi Note 8 Pro has been Xiaomi’s one of the most popular mid-range smartphones over the course of past three years. Hence, it is not a surprise seeing Xiaomi rolling out regular updates for the device. Now, some beta testers have started receiving the MIUI 12 Stable Beta for the global variant of the phone. 

The Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 stable beta update comes with build number MIUI 12.0.0.4 QGGMIXM. It is 632MB in size. It brings most of the MIUI 12 features such as Dark Mode 2.0, enhanced security, new camera functions while the system animations, and more. The UI has been changed as well.

The Redmi Note 7 and POCO F1 are expected to receive the final and stable beta version of the software next. Since these three phones entered the MIUI 12 beta phase together.

Via

You May Also Like
Realme 2 Pro Android 10 update
Realme 2 Pro Android 10 update with Realme UI starts rolling out
It adds new live wallpapers, and a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons and a clearer layout.
Microsoft’s Defender ATP antivirus app for Android is now out in Preview
The Microsoft Defender ATP for Android will offer protection against phishing attacks, unsafe network connections from apps, websites, and malicious apps.
At last, iOS 14 will let you set a default email and web browser app
Aside from being useful, the move suggests Apple is finally willing to loosen some grip on its ecosystem for the benefit of users.