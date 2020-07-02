Redmi Note 8 Pro has been Xiaomi’s one of the most popular mid-range smartphones over the course of past three years. Hence, it is not a surprise seeing Xiaomi rolling out regular updates for the device. Now, some beta testers have started receiving the MIUI 12 Stable Beta for the global variant of the phone.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 stable beta update comes with build number MIUI 12.0.0.4 QGGMIXM. It is 632MB in size. It brings most of the MIUI 12 features such as Dark Mode 2.0, enhanced security, new camera functions while the system animations, and more. The UI has been changed as well.

The Redmi Note 7 and POCO F1 are expected to receive the final and stable beta version of the software next. Since these three phones entered the MIUI 12 beta phase together.

Via