Xiaomi today unveiled its latest Android-based OS, the MIUI 12. The update includes several changes incuding reinforced privacy protection, multitasking, casting, dark mode and more.

The company also announced the MIUI 12 rollout plans for a number of devices. Here is a list of devices that have been announced to receive the latest OS update from Xiaomi.

MIUI 12 rollout Phase 1: end of June, 2020

Mi 9 Redmi K20 Mi 9T Redmi K20 Pro Mi 9T Pro

MIUI 12 rollout Phase 2: Starting from July 2020

Redmi Note 7 Redmi Note 7 Pro Redmi Note 7 S Redmi Note 5 Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi Note 9 Ni Note 3 Redmi Note 5 Pro POCO F1 POCO F2 Pro Mi MAX 3 Redmi 6A Mi 10 Pro POCO X2 Mi 8 Lite Redmi 6A Mi 10 Mi 10 Lite Redmi Y2 Redmi 6Pro Mi Note 10 Mi 8 Pro Redmi S2 Redmi Note 6 Pro Mi 8 Mi MIX 3 Redmi 7 Redmi Y3 Mi 9 SE Mi MIX 2S Redmi 7A Redmi Note 8T Mi 8 Lite Mi MIX 2 Redmi Note 8 Redmi 8 Redmi 8A Redmi 8A Dual Redmi Note 9s Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Mi Note 10 Lite

MIUI 12 brings features like Mi rendering engine, Permission status record, Background permissions notifications, Remove sensitive information on photos and more.

It includes floating windows, casing, ultra battery saver as well as subtle changes like G2 continuity curve seamlessly fitting hardware, new visualizations, and an upgraded control center.

There is also an enhanced dark mode that now adapts to both system apps and all third-party apps in MIUI 12.