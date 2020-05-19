Xiaomi today unveiled its latest Android-based OS, the MIUI 12. The update includes several changes incuding reinforced privacy protection, multitasking, casting, dark mode and more.
The company also announced the MIUI 12 rollout plans for a number of devices. Here is a list of devices that have been announced to receive the latest OS update from Xiaomi.
MIUI 12 rollout Phase 1: end of June, 2020
|Mi 9
|Redmi K20
|Mi 9T
|Redmi K20 Pro
|Mi 9T Pro
MIUI 12 rollout Phase 2: Starting from July 2020
|Redmi Note 7
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Redmi Note 7 S
|Redmi Note 5
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Redmi Note 9
|Ni Note 3
|Redmi Note 5 Pro
|POCO F1
|POCO F2 Pro
|Mi MAX 3
|Redmi 6A
|Mi 10 Pro
|POCO X2
|Mi 8 Lite
|Mi 10
|Mi 10 Lite
|Redmi Y2
|Redmi 6Pro
|Mi Note 10
|Mi 8 Pro
|Redmi S2
|Redmi Note 6 Pro
|Mi 8
|Mi MIX 3
|Redmi 7
|Redmi Y3
|Mi 9 SE
|Mi MIX 2S
|Redmi 7A
|Redmi Note 8T
|Mi MIX 2
|Redmi Note 8
|Redmi 8
|Redmi 8A
|Redmi 8A Dual
|Redmi Note 9s
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 12 brings features like Mi rendering engine, Permission status record, Background permissions notifications, Remove sensitive information on photos and more.
It includes floating windows, casing, ultra battery saver as well as subtle changes like G2 continuity curve seamlessly fitting hardware, new visualizations, and an upgraded control center.
There is also an enhanced dark mode that now adapts to both system apps and all third-party apps in MIUI 12.