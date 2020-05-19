MIUI 12

Xiaomi today unveiled its latest Android-based OS, the MIUI 12. The update includes several changes incuding reinforced privacy protection, multitasking, casting, dark mode and more.

The company also announced the MIUI 12 rollout plans for a number of devices. Here is a list of devices that have been announced to receive the latest OS update from Xiaomi.

MIUI 12 rollout Phase 1: end of June, 2020

Mi 9Redmi K20
Mi 9TRedmi K20 Pro
Mi 9T Pro

MIUI 12 rollout Phase 2: Starting from July 2020

Redmi Note 7Redmi Note 7 ProRedmi Note 7 SRedmi Note 5
Redmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 9Ni Note 3Redmi Note 5 Pro
POCO F1POCO F2 ProMi MAX 3Redmi 6A
Mi 10 ProPOCO X2Mi 8 LiteRedmi 6A
Mi 10Mi 10 LiteRedmi Y2Redmi 6Pro
Mi Note 10Mi 8 ProRedmi S2Redmi Note 6 Pro
Mi 8Mi MIX 3Redmi 7Redmi Y3
Mi 9 SEMi MIX 2SRedmi 7ARedmi Note 8T
Mi 8 LiteMi MIX 2Redmi Note 8Redmi 8
Redmi 8ARedmi 8A DualRedmi Note 9sRedmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro MaxMi Note 10 Lite

MIUI 12 brings features like Mi rendering engine, Permission status record, Background permissions notifications, Remove sensitive information on photos and more.

It includes floating windows, casing, ultra battery saver as well as subtle changes like G2 continuity curve seamlessly fitting hardware, new visualizations, and an upgraded control center.

There is also an enhanced dark mode that now adapts to both system apps and all third-party apps in MIUI 12.

