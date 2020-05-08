Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update

MIUI 12 was officially announced alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition a couple of weeks ago. Now, Xiaomi has scheduled a global launch that will take place on May 19.

The MIUI global launch teaser was a math problem. The MIUI 12 is still based on Android 10. However, it includes major visual improvements – flat design, new animations, an improved dark mode.

Further, it can track which apps abuse permissions. It also brings a feature called AI Calling that transcribes calls for the hearing impaired.

Xiaomi has already started recruiting beta testers in India for the Global ROM.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
OnePlus Z

OnePlus Z leaked hands-on photo suggests a flat punch-hole display

The phone is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup and pack a 4,000mAh battery.
Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Poco X2

Pocketnow Daily: POCO F2 Pro might NOT be the iPhone SE competitor we need? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Poco F2 Pro, the Google Pixel 4a, the dates for the next WWDC and more

Apple’s previous 13-inch MacBook Pro, LG G8 and more, on sale today

Apple’s previous generation of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale, as well as the LG G8 ThinQ, and more products from Samsung, Garmin and TCL