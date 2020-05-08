MIUI 12 was officially announced alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition a couple of weeks ago. Now, Xiaomi has scheduled a global launch that will take place on May 19.

The MIUI global launch teaser was a math problem. The MIUI 12 is still based on Android 10. However, it includes major visual improvements – flat design, new animations, an improved dark mode.

Mi fans can figure out the answer. How about you?

This is a very important message! If you get the answer, remember this important day. #MIUI #MIUI12 pic.twitter.com/3WVDJDTYCm — MIUI (@miuirom) May 7, 2020

Further, it can track which apps abuse permissions. It also brings a feature called AI Calling that transcribes calls for the hearing impaired.

Xiaomi has already started recruiting beta testers in India for the Global ROM.

