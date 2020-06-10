Xiaomi announced the MIUI 12 recently and it released a schedule of its rollout as well. Now, the company has announced MIUI 12 Global ROM last month at an event in Europe. It is supposed to start sometime later this month for few devices.

To recall, Xiaomi already kicked-off MIUI Global Pilot program for Mi 9, Mi 9T Pro, Mi 9T, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro. The company is now extending MIUI Global Pilot program to three new devices. The recruitment thread says that Xiaomi is looking for MIUI 12 Pilot testers for the POCO F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 7.

The latter doesn’t run Android 10 yet. However, it is expected to receive the new OS alongside MIUI 12 update in the future. You can apply here to be a part of the MIUI testing team in case you’re interested. It is open to all users with limited slots