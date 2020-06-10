MIUI 12

Xiaomi announced the MIUI 12 recently and it released a schedule of its rollout as well. Now, the company has announced MIUI 12 Global ROM last month at an event in Europe. It is supposed to start sometime later this month for few devices.

To recall, Xiaomi already kicked-off MIUI Global Pilot program for Mi 9, Mi 9T Pro, Mi 9T, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro. The company is now extending MIUI Global Pilot program to three new devices. The recruitment thread says that Xiaomi is looking for MIUI 12 Pilot testers for the POCO F1, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 7.

The latter doesn’t run Android 10 yet. However, it is expected to receive the new OS alongside MIUI 12 update in the future. You can apply here to be a part of the MIUI testing team in case you’re interested. It is open to all users with limited slots

You May Also Like
Vivo Y50
Vivo Y50 with 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 17,990 ($237)
It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC.
Samsung planning August 5 online launch for Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2: Reports
Samsung is also gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Watch 2 at its next mega launch event.
OnePlus 8 Pro review
OnePlus 8 Pro review: 2 months later, good updates? (video)
It’s not the perfect phone, but hey, no phone is. Check out our OnePlus 8 Pro review, 2 months later, to find out what changed.