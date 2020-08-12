Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9 is reportedly receiving the MIUI 12 update in India. It follows the MIUI 12 update that was rolled out for Poco X2 last week. The information comes from  shared by Twitter user Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) on Twitter. As per the screenshot, the MIUI 12 update for the Redmi Note 9 comes with version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QJOINXM and is 538MB in size.

The update brings an all-new animation engine and a brand-new visual design. However, the screenshot does not reveal all the changes and features. But we can expect the features showcased at the MIUI 12 unveiling back in April to be present. It is likely to include improved floating windows, a simpler and cleaner visual design.

MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 9 comes with several changes in terms of privacy and security. Plus, a new Control Center design is also present. You can check for update by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

