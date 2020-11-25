Xiaomi’s Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are likely to be one of the first smartphones to launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC. We recently reported that display details of the Mi 11 Pro have leaked online and that the smartphone could come with a significant boost over its predecessor. Now, a report from XDA-Developers builds on that rumor.

To recall, the Mi 10 Pro that was launched earlier this year, features a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Now, the Mi 11 Pro is reportedly tipped to sport a Quad HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. This comes from the recent MIUI 12 beta release based on Android 11 that includes references for the QHD+ resolution display. It could come with a pixel count of 1,440×3,200 pixels. As of now, Xiaomi doesn’t have a phone with QHD+ display in its portfolio. The developments corroborate with a previous leak posted on Weibo.

It is rumored that the Mi11 Pro display will come with a punch-hole placed at the upper left corner of the display. Unlike rumored flat displays on the upcoming flagships like the OnePlus 9 and Galaxy S21, the Mi 11 Pro is said to come equipped with a curved display like that on the HUAWEI P40 Pro. Further, there might be a slight update rather than a major overhaul in the camera department. For the unaware, the Mi 10 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup with a primary 108MP sensor of f/1.33 aperture that supports OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP + 8MP telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Moreover, Qualcomm has posted details on Weibo that highlights the presence of Lei Jun, Xiaomi co-founder and CEOat the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The company could announce the launch of its next flagship at that event.