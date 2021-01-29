Xiaomi will be announcing the global version of its MIUI 12.5 on February 8. The company will stream the launch event on Facebook. Moreover, the company is also expected to announce its Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship for the global market at this event. The UI was initially announced for the Chinese users back in December. MIUI 12.5 by Xiaomi is an upgrade over MIUI 12. It comes with a slew of improvements over the existing MIUI version. It also has features like support for photos, floating windows, and MIUI+ to provide sync between a Xiaomi phone and a Windows desktop.

Xiaomi announced the latest development about the arrival of MIUI 12.5 globally on February 8 through a Facebook post. While the post doesn’t mention it, the company is tipped to announce its Mi 11 alongside its new UI for global markets at the same event. The latest UI is expected to bring features like clipboard protection, floating windows, approximate location sharing, and sandbox support. It could also come bundled with Notes and Mi Browser apps.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. Moreover, it is claimed to go up to 1500 nits brightness and supports HDR10+standard. It also has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter. The device is the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup: 108MP primary 1/1.33″ sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, and OIS + a 13MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 and a 123-degree field of view + a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It is capable of shooting 8K videos in HDR 10+. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.