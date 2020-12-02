Cyber Monday may be over, but the season for savings is just beginning! Whether you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping this year, or if you’re just browsing for stocking stuffers, it’s not too late to find great deals. If you’re in need of gift inspiration, we’ve rounded up 9 deals with a healthy mix of products, apps, and subscriptions to help you find the right gifts for your loved ones (or yourself).

XSplit VCam: Lifetime Subscription (Windows)

Want to make waves as the next big streamer? Or perhaps you want to make your video conferences a bit more professional. Either way, XSplit Vcam can help. This program can replace, remove, or blur out your background to deliver either a more polished video or a more immersive stream.

Buy now: $19.99, 59% off the usual $49 MSRP

Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) Bundle

The iPad is the industry standard when it comes to tablets, but buying one brand new can be quite expensive. This certified refurbished 4th-generation iPad has light cosmetic wear, but basically works like new. It features a crystal-clear 9.7-inch retina display, Siri voice controls, and 16GB of storage for all of your apps and media.

Buy now: $119.97, 40% off the usual $199 MSRP

The Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp

There’s no better time to job hunt than the new year, and this bootcamp bundle is a great way to prepare. It features courses that will prepare you for Lean and Six Sigma certifications, which are two quality management methodologies that can earn you $44 an hour on average. Each course comes with two free attempts to pass the certification exams, which along with each course would cost thousands of dollars.

Buy now: $39.99, 99% off the usual $5,332 MSRP

The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle

iOS 14 came with some of the biggest changes to the operating system in years, and with that comes a slew of new features for app devs to take advantage of. If you’re interested in building your own iOS apps, this 3-course bootcamp will get you up to speed with the SwiftUI framework so you can start coding in Swift 5. The courses are instructed by Stephen DeStefano and Nick Walter, developers with years of experience in iOS development who have earned 4.4 out 5 stars or higher from student ratings.

Buy now: $24.99, 95% off the usual $600 MSRP

TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks

Thanksgiving has come and gone, so now it’s time to burn off those calories, but how are you going to focus when your earbuds keep falling out? The TREBLAB X3 Pros feature earhooks that wrap around your ears securely for intense activity. They also feature IPX7 water resistance and up to 45 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Buy now: $63.99, 35% off the usual $99 MSRP

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner All-in-One Bundle

Companies are growing increasingly dependent on cloud services, especially Amazon Web Services. If you want to boost your IT career potential by getting AWS-certified, this all-in-one bundle contains all the study material you need to ace the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam on the first time. The bundle is provided by Digital Cloud Training, an online education platform that has a 4.6 out of 5 average instructor rating, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest quality education.

Buy now: $24.99, 91% off the usual $300 MSRP

Apple Watch Portable USB Charger

The Apple Watch is great for those who lead an active lifestyle. The Apple Watch charger? Not so much. This portable charger is a much more portable solution that plugs straight into any USB-A port for wire-free charging. It’s also lightweight and has a loop for key rings, making it the perfect way to keep your Apple Watch charged while on the go.

Buy now: $18.99, 52% off the usual $39 MSRP

iMazing iOS Device Manager

If you got your hands on a new iPhone this Black Friday, you’ll want to migrate your files from your old device. iMazing offers a comprehensive solution that gives you granular control over the data you want to transfer. For example, you can copy music back and forth, or access your old voicemail, call history, voice memos, and notes from your old device.

Buy now: $19.99, 55% off the usual $44 MSRP

Sam’s Club Membership for Only $28.88 + Free Rotisserie Chicken & Cupcakes!

When it comes to shopping for groceries, electronics, furniture, and more, you can’t go wrong with Sam’s Club. With this deal, you get a 1-year Club membership (valued at $45), a whole rotisserie chicken ($4.98), and eight gourmet cupcakes ($7.98), all for just $28.88. You also get a complimentary household card for additional savings when you sign up.

Buy now: $28.88, 50% off the usual $57 MSRP