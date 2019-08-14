Misfit Vapor X announced, running on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform

You might remember Misfit, as we’ve covered it extensively here on Pocketnow, most recently, when we told you about the Misfit Vapor Android Wear smartwatch. Now the company is announcing the Misfit Vapor X, its first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

Featuring a 1.19-inch full round AMOLED display in a 42mm case size, the Misfit Vapor X is running Google’s Wear OS on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, helped by 512MB of memory and 4GB of storage. It features a heart-rate monitor, untethered GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, all in a case that allows submersion up t0 30 meters.

Misfit has long stood for creating wearables that introduce fans to the latest technology the market has to offer, while allowing them to express their personal style through our innovative designs. We know we have a unique opportunity with the launch of Misfit’s Vapor X to introduce our most innovative design and achieve our goals of empowering audiences — Hacker Plotkin, Vice President

Five color options are available, including navy, lavender and green, as seen in the image below, and fast charging will top up the battery within one hour (50 minutes giving you an 80 percent charge). The Misfit Vapor X retails for $279, but, for a limited time, you can get it at $199.99 at Misfit’s online store, starting today.