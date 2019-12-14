Misfit Vapor X
Still looking for that last minute gift? If a fitness smartwatch is on your shortlist, check out this Misfit deal. Misfit and Amazon are offering 20 percent off everything, even items on sale, until Monday, December 16.

Whether that’s the latest Vapor X and its Snapdragon Wear 3100, or the Misfit Ray fitness tracker, you can get 20 percent off by using the code HOLIDAY20.

Head over to the source link and check out their product range. Don’t forget to use the above code to get your discount.

Source: Misfit

