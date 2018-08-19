Other OS
Innovative

You won’t believe how cheap the world’s smallest AI chip is

Contents
mipy

Meet the Mipy chip! A team of Taiwan researchers and an integrated circuit design house are the ones who developed it, jointly. The chip is a deep-learning image-recognition AI circuitry that can have several applications. These include home, car, advertising, education, security, and police, as well as industrial and toy products.

Created by a team of engineering professors from the National Taiwan Normal University, and designed by AVSdsp, Mipy costs as low as $1 to manufacture. That’s one dollar. As a cooperative IC, manufacturers will place it next to the main controller chip. They can also build it into any printed circuit board that has a primary audio-video processing function.

The National Taiwan Normal University saidMipy is the smallest in size and lowest in cost so far available on the AI market”.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
AI, artificial intelligence, chips, News, tech
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.