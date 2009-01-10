Mio Revives the Handheld PC (HPC) of Yesteryear in Netbook

For those who don’t know or remember, Handheld PCs were an alternative form factor in the early Pocket PC/Palm PC days from Microsoft–little devices that had a clamshell, laptop form factor. For the most part, HPCs lost out to the Pocket PC, which later evolved to Windows Mobile. In its stead, today, we see netbooks, which are over-powered HPCs of yesteryear.

It looks like Mio is reviving the hardware platform with a showing at CES. The firm didn’t want to call it a netbook, because it would then be compared to more powerful Windows XP and Linux offerings, but the device, which according to jkOnTheRun, bears a striking resemblance to the expensive and small Sony Vaio P netbook.

WMExperts has the full specs on the Mio as:

-7 inch WVGA (800×480) screen



-Likley will be touchscreen (the prototype model wasn’t)



-ARM II 667MHz Processor



-Sirf Starr III GPS



-WiFi



-2 USB ports



-1 mini-usb to sync it to a computer



-Audio in and out



-Microphone and speakers



-An expected 8 hours of battery life



-They’ll probably add some on-board RAM as well, likely 8 gigs.

Mio still doesn’t know if it wants to bring the device to market as of yet, but it will run Windows Mobile 6.1 if it does make its way to the hands of eager consumers.

The device also resembles the Celio REDFLY–the main difference is that the REDFLY works as an extension of your Windows Mobile powered smartphone whereas the Mio device has the operating system natively installed on that; REDFLY uses the OS on your phone.

In comparing the hardware to the REDFLY, Dieter from WMExperts thought that the Mio had a better, sturdier design.

The Mio design is interesting in that rather than using a pointer nub found in some laptops and the VAIO P, the Mio actually seems to use a trackball, found on popular phones like the BlackBerry and the T-Mobile G1.

Would any of you swing for a Windows Mobile powered netbook over an XP or Linux variant? The battery life seems stellar, but I do wonder about the power of Windows Mobile had Mio utilized an Intel Atom processor found on many new netbooks rather than the standard ARM chip found on current generation smartphones.