We are inching closer to Black Friday, but deals are already going crazy. For instance, you can currently score 3 free months of service when you buy any 3-month plan at Mint Mobile. This limited-time offer will be available for new customers, which will enjoy six months of service for half the price.

Mint Mobile’s latest deals are getting quite interesting for anyone planning on trying their service for the first time, as the company will let you enjoy six months of service when you buy any 3-month plan from mintmobile.com. This offer starts today and will be available until January 15, 2023. Unfortunately, this deal isn’t available for customers with a Mint plan or those on trial.

There are several options for those interested, starting with the 4GB 4G LTE Data plan, which comes with unlimited talk and text, and nationwide coverage on 5G or 4G LTE networks as it will use whichever is strongest. This plan usually comes in at $15/mo, which means $45 for three months, but you will enjoy 6 months of service for the same price. You can also go unlimited for $30/mo, which means $90 for 6 months.

However, Mint Mobile is taking things a step further and is currently offering six months of free service with you buy a phone plus a six-month plan. There are several options, starting with the new iPhone 14 Plus, which goes for $85/mo, with a total price of $1,019. You will also find Apple’s gen-3 iPhone SE, iPhone 13 lineup, Google’s Pixel 7 series, OnePlus devices, Samsung phones, and more for you to choose from. This limited-time offer is also available for new customers only and will only be available while supplies last, so you may want to hurry before you miss out on these cool devices with free service.