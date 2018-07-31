Mint Mobile now offering money-back trial of its network

If you had the chance to try out a cellular network for free before you had to sign a service contract, would you? T-Mobile offered a week-long trial to all customers before expanding to a customer’s lifetime at the carrier, but limiting the audience to just JUMP! On Demand lessees.

Wholesale prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is now offering a trial of sorts that can be free if you find that coverage doesn’t stretch far enough for you. The $5 Starter Kit includes 100MB of LTE-speed data, 100 text messages and 100 minutes of talk. If you don’t like your service, you can request a refund. The network is based off of T-Mobile’s grid — which is in rapid expansion but has a ways to go to match coverage maps of AT&T and Verizon.

Mint Mobile is celebrating its second year of service, having been launched by Ultra Mobile in 2016. It offers service plans in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month packages for a lump sum fee with high-speed data allowances going up to 10GB — it’s going to be especially important if you pay $300 for a year’s worth of service up front that you know whether or not your phone and your network will work for you.