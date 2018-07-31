Other OS

Mint Mobile now offering money-back trial of its network

Contents

If you had the chance to try out a cellular network for free before you had to sign a service contract, would you? T-Mobile offered a week-long trial to all customers before expanding to a customer’s lifetime at the carrier, but limiting the audience to just JUMP! On Demand lessees.

Wholesale prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is now offering a trial of sorts that can be free if you find that coverage doesn’t stretch far enough for you. The $5 Starter Kit includes 100MB of LTE-speed data, 100 text messages and 100 minutes of talk. If you don’t like your service, you can request a refund. The network is based off of T-Mobile’s grid — which is in rapid expansion but has a ways to go to match coverage maps of AT&T and Verizon.

Mint Mobile is celebrating its second year of service, having been launched by Ultra Mobile in 2016. It offers service plans in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month packages for a lump sum fee with high-speed data allowances going up to 10GB — it’s going to be especially important if you pay $300 for a year’s worth of service up front that you know whether or not your phone and your network will work for you.

Read More

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Source
Mint Mobile
Posted In
Android, iOS, Other OS, Phones
Tags
carriers, Free, free trial, Mint Mobile, News, Prepaid, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.