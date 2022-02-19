Here are the minimum specs to run Android apps on Windows 11

One of the key highlights of the Windows 11 is the support for Android apps. While the feature was not available at launch, Microsoft finally started to roll out Android apps support for Windows 11 last week. Now, the company has listed the minimum specifications to run Android apps on Windows 11.

According to Microsoft, these are the minimum hardware requirements to run Android apps:

RAM Minimum: 8 GB Recommended: 16 GB

Storage Solid State Drive (SSD)

Processor Intel Core i3 8th Gen (minimum) or above AMD Ryzen 3000 (minimum) or above Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c (minimum) or above

Processor architecture x64 or ARM64

Virtual Machine Platform This is an optional but recommended requirement and needs to be enabled from the settings.



Thanks to the new 'Windows Subsystem for Android,' Windows 11 run Android apps natively without installing any third-party apps. Microsoft has partnered with Amazon to offer the Amazon Appstore natively in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. It offers users around 1,000 apps that can be installed with just a few clicks.

If you look carefully at the minimum specs, they're not too steep assuming you've bought a new laptop in the past few years. But, it's worth noting that the specs are above the baseline specs required to run Windows 11. Another interesting thing to note is that Intel chips from all the way back to 2017 are supported, but for AMD, you need to have a chip that's from 2019 or later.

Have you installed any Android app on your Windows 11 device? How's your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Windows Latest | Via: 9to5Google