Apple sent out invites for the launch of the next iPhone yesterday. While you’re still on the Apple buzz, and if you can’t seem to contain the excitement, there’s some more good news incoming. DigiTimes has reported that LED shipments for the upcoming MacBook Pro are on track. This means Apple could soon announce a new MacBook Pro with a mini LED display.

While the reports of a mini LED MacBook Pro has been around for a while, it was said that Apple was looking for more mini LED suppliers to suffice the demand. Mini LED was said to be in short supply, even for the recently launched 12.9-inch  iPad Pro. The new report claims Apple has been able to sort the supply, and the company is “set to expand its devices featuring this new display.”

Apple is likely to unveil miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro series in October or November 2021, with total shipments in 2021 estimated at nearly 4 million units, the sources said.

DigiTimes says Apple’s suppliers have been pouring in millions of dollars to expand the production capacity of this new display. Suppliers like General Interface Solution, Epistar, and Lextar Electronics are all expanding and making more money as the demand for mini LED displays is growing.

Apple is expected to announce an all-new MacBook Pro this fall. The laptop is said to come with the next-gen M1X chip, along with the 14-inch or 16-inch mini LED display. The M1X chip will be the extension of the current Apple’s custom M1 chip for more advanced and “Pro” users. Along with the chip and display improvements, it is also expected to host more I/O ports including an HDMI port and an SD card reader slot.

Source: DigiTimes




