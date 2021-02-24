It’s no secret that Apple is planning to introduce mini-LED displays on its iPad Pro. Rumors about Apple devices with mini-LED displays have been around for quite some time. It was previously rumored that we could get a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021. Now, a report claims that Apple’s supplier will start manufacturing mini-LED panels for iPad in March.

The latest development comes from DigiTimes, which reported that Ennostar will start mass-producing mini-LED panels for the iPad Pro at the end of this quarter, that is, March. This lines up with the rumored launch of iPad Pros – both 11-inch and 12.9-inch. It is tipped that Apple will unveil mini-LED clad MacBooks after the launch of iPad Pro with the same display technology. Mini-LED would give us an iPad Pro with a brighter display, improved contrast ratio, and increased power efficiency.

As per previous reports, it is tipped that LG would supply the display. We have seen reports claiming that Apple has been preparing its supply chain for the future mini-LED devices since July 2020. Apple could give us a new iPad Pro featuring a new A14X chip, 5G connectivity, and a mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. Ming-Chi Kuo has also given us insight into the matter, as he believes that the first model to include this new technology will be the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple may also be working to include mini-LED displays in future MacBook models.

Previous reports have also claimed that new iPad Pros could be coming in the first half of 2021. Another report claims that after the release of the first iPad Pro model with Mini-LED backlighting in the first half of 2021, the Cupertino company is planning to release new iPad Pro models featuring OLED displays in the second half of the year.