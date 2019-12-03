We first heard or mini LED displays, and how Apple could be adopting them in the future, back in August. About a month later reports started predicting that it’s the flagship iPad and MacBook that will likely get the new tech.

Back then the predictions were that the mini LED iPad will likely not arrive before the first quarter of 2021, and the mini LED MacBook in the second one of the same year.

Now a new report is more optimistic. Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts that Apple will start using mini LED displays in its devices in late 2020.

First to adopt it will be the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, followed by the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Despite having a good track-record with predictions, it’s still too early to tell if the prediction is accurate, especially that we’re talking about new, next-gen, technology.

Via: Engadget