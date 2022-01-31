Mini-LED iMac Pro is coming, but it won’t be part of Apple’s spring event

We are getting closer to Apple’s next spring event, and rumors suggest that it will be packed with tons of new laptops, iPads, and more. Some even believe that we could see the announcement of a new, more powerful iMac Pro with Apple Silicon. However, the latest information from Ross Young suggests that Apple will take its time with the iMac Pro, meaning that we may have to wait until the second half of 2022 to see it.

Earlier today, we saw exciting information concerning the upcoming iMac Pro and other Apple products. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that we will get a new iMac Pro model in 2022 that will probably be “bigger than the current 24-inch.” However, we aren’t expecting several design changes. Gurman also believes that this new iMac Pro with Apple Silicon may have a similar design to the one we get in the M1-powered iMac that was announced during Apple’s 2021 Sprint Loaded Event.

“My expectation is that we’ll get a new model this year that is bigger than the current 24-inch design and branded as an iMac Pro. That would mean it has similar chips to the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors inside of the MacBook Pro. I’d also expect the new iMac Pro to have a similar design to the current M1 iMac.”

Still, the new iMac Pro may take a bit longer to see the light of day. Analyst Ross Young believes that the new iMac Pro will launch in summer, as panel shipments for this product are expected to begin in June, meaning that it could be announced until August or even September.

“As we reported in today’s DSCC Weekly, we no longer expect the Apple iMac Pro to launch in the spring. Looks more like summer. Still with a MiniLED backlight, but fewer MiniLEDs/zones than in iPad/MacBook Pro’s.”

In other words, you may have more time to save up for your new iMac Pro, as it may launch a bit later than expected. Still, the upcoming event is expected to give us a new iPhone SE, the gen-5 iPad Air, a new Mac mini with better processors, and more.

2021 Apple iMac (24-inch) This is the latest iMac from Apple. It features a big 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, an Apple M1 chip, Full HD FaceTime web camera, studio-quality mics, and much more in just an 11.5 mm thick body.

