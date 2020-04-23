A new note from Ming-Chi Kuo gives us more information concerning the iPhone 12 and when this new lineup could hit the market. Several rumors suggest the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues would make the device launch until 2021, but Kuo seems to believe that this line Aup could still make it in time to arrive during the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models could enter mass production until September, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display could begin mass production until October. In other words, the smaller devices could arrive sometime in October or November, while the 12 Pro Max could arrive in December. The main cause for this delay may be the ongoing pandemic since it has produced travel bans, but you can also include a redesign of Apple’s mmWave antenna that could even make the iPhone 12 arrive with sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

Kuo also talked about the arrival of the latest iPhone SE and how its demand is higher than expected. He believes that 12-14 million iPhone SE units may ship this quarter alone, followed by 10 million in the third quarter. That may seem great at first, but it’s also becoming a problem for Apple since this device is now the preferred option over the iPhone 11.

Source GSM Arena

Via BGR