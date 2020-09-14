We are just hours away from the next big Apple event. “Time Flies” is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 1 PM ET, where we expect to see the launch of several new devices. However, the new iPhone 12 is not likely to make its debut. Still, Ming-Chi Kuo has just posted a recent research note that shines some light on some upcoming iPhone lineup details.

According to a new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 12 models will not support 120Hz refresh rates, but this time it isn’t because of missing drivers. It seems that the reason behind the lack of 120Hz displays in the new iPhones is battery life. Apple would’ve decided to wait until next year to include this feature, as 2021 iPhones are expected to arrive with LTPO display technology that’s not as power demanding as the current iPhone lineup.

Further, Kuo claims that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will arrive with a narrower notch than the other models, as the 6.1-inch versions and the 6.7-inversion are expected to have the same notch size as the iPhone 11 models. On a positive note, he also says that every variant will include 5G support, with two versions of each model. In other words, we would first get an iPhone 12 lineup that would only include sub-6GHz support, while a second version would also have mmWave 5G connectivity.

As for tomorrow’s Apple event, Ming-Chi Kuo expects to see the arrival of new iPads and the new Apple Watch Series 6, which he doesn’t expect to include a significant redesign. The new Apple Watch Series 6 is believed to feature blood oxygen sensing, and we are led to believe that it may also come with a larger battery. However, rumors also mention that we could also get a new Apple Watch SE. The new iPad Air would now include Touch ID inside its power button, which would help Apple give an “all-screen” design to its models starring 2021.

Source MacRumors