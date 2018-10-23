iOS

These are Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions for the Apple event on October 30th

2018 iPad Pro

Apple’s next event is next week and we could say we have a slight idea of what we’re getting. Now Ming-Chi Kuo has some predictions that will give us more details on what to expect during this event.

According to Ming-Chi Kuos latest predictions, we might see the presentation of a new iPad mini 5, two new iPad Pro models with USB-C connection, a new Apple Pencil with wireless pairing and at least three new Mac models that could include a MacBook with a low price, a Mac mini and new Mac processors. It’s been a while since the iPad mini 4 launched, therefore the newest version would also get Apple Pencil support and Trutone color temperature adjusting, plus a more capable A chip. There’s no information about a possible price, but at least we know that this device will keep Touch ID.

It’s also believed that we will finally get the AirPower wireless charging mat and new AirPods. Now, we only have to wait one week to find out if Mr Kuo is right about these predictions.

Source
9to5Mac
