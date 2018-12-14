Ming-Chi Kuo keeps on lowering his estimates for iPhone sales

iPhone sales aren’t doing so well lately, and it seems that they won’t get better any time soon, or at least that’s what new predictions say.

Ming-Chi Kuo says that iPhone Xr demands are lower than what everybody expected. This just helps Apple sales numbers to keep on falling as the time passes. He now predicts Apple will sell 38 to 42 million devices during 1Q of 2019, that’s 20% less than 2018’s 1Q predictions. He also believes that Apple will sell from 188 to 194 million iPhones during 2019, while 2018 could reach 210 million units sold. That is a 5 to 10% decline in sales, and now it’s clearer why Apple doesn’t want to reveal the number of units sold anymore.

Apple is currently doing some aggressive marketing to sell more iPhone Xs and Xr devices, but it still doesn’t feel like these are going to see that much. Kuo had also predicted 20 to 25 million shipments for the Xr model alone, but now that estimate has gone down to 15-20 million. In my opinion, Apple must start to lower its prices or sales are going to keep going down.