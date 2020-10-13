We are just hours away from the new iPhone 12 lineup presentation, and some experts in the field have already started to give their opinions about which of the four upcoming variants will perform better at sales. Ming-Chi Kuo may be one of the best qualified to give his insight, and according to his expertise, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may be Apple’s new sales king.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the vanilla iPhone 12 will take up to 45 percent of Apple’s estimated shipments, with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini taking from 20 to 25 percent. The higher-end models would be taking 15 to 20 percent in sales each. Indeed the demand for smaller phones has increased, but not necessarily for small screens, so it may be safe to believe that the less expensive 6.1-inch variant will be more popular among Apple fans, as the $699 variant may not meet the demand for a larger display.

The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will, of course, come equipped with better hardware and features, but the prices on these devices may not necessarily boost sales. Let’s remember that the 12 mini is expected to start at $699, while the iPhone 12 will start at $799, the 12 Pro will start at $999, and the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099, according to the leaks we have received in the last few days.

“The shipment forecast of 12 series components is 80-85 mn units, higher than 11 series’ 75 mn units in 4Q19. However, we think the demand for 12 series in 4Q20 will be lower than that of the 11 series in 4Q19 because of the shorter sales period. Therefore, the shipment forecast of components in 4Q20 does not reflect the real demand for the 12 series.”

Whatever the case, Kuo also believes that Apple will ship around 85 million units of all iPhone 12 models in Q4 2020, more than the 75 million units reached by the iPhone 12 lineup in Q4 2019. Even though we still have to consider that Apple may miss peak season demand in the US and Europe because of its late launch. The iPhone 12 mini and the 12 Pro Max are also expected to be available until November, which may also help the regular iPhone 12 sell more units, as it is expected to be available for pre-order this Friday.

Now, we will only have to wait and see if Apple fans decide to go for these new iPhones with 5G support, or if they will wait for the iPhone 13 lineup. Next year’s lineup is rumored to include real upgrades such as a 120Hz display, a smaller notch, a significantly better camera, and maybe the return of Touch ID, this time under the phone’s display.

Source MacRumors