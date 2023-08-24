Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, and we can't imagine going a single day without them. Even though most of the best smartphones available today boast about their durability, the fact remains that they still use delicate build materials, and no matter how durable they're touted to be, they're ultimately made of glass and metal, making them susceptible to accidental drops and impacts.

This is where smartphone cases come in, providing an added layer of protection. However, not all cases are the same. While some aim to enhance the appearance of your smartphone, others are designed for rugged outdoor adventures. And, you might have come across cases claiming to be "military drop test certified." But what does it really mean? We'll break down what military drop test certification means for smartphone cases and why it matters to you.

What does MIL-STD certification mean?

MIL-STD stands for the United States Military Standard. While the term may sound complex, it essentially means that a product adheres to the specifications outlined in the MIL-STD standard document. It refers to a set of standards that mimic the types of stress a device might experience during accidental drops.

However, contrary to its name, MIL-STD testing doesn't mean that any military entity has tested the product to check if it meets those standards. Instead, it means that a product meets the standards detailed in a publicly available document that outlines testing procedures. Similarly, when a smartphone case company says its case is MIL-STD-810G certified, it doesn't mean the military has tested it. It means that the manufacturer designed the product in such a way to withstand these specific tests potentially.

To obtain the MIL-STD certification, a smartphone case usually undergoes rigorous testing. These trials involve dropping an encased phone from varying heights and angles onto different surfaces like concrete and sand. The case is tested with the smartphone, both facing down and facing up. These tests simulate real-life situations, ensuring the case effectively protects the device.

It is, however, important to note that the military drop test certification doesn't come in a one-size-fits-all package. There are different certification levels that indicate the extent of protection a case offers. The most common certification is the MIL-STD-810G standard, although the latest standard is MIL-STD-810H.

As mentioned above, the MIL-STD-810G certification doesn't necessarily mean that the testing used any standardized equipment. In fact, it doesn't even necessarily mean that a manufacturer tested a product at all. The only thing it means is that the manufacturer intended for a product to survive those tests. While there is no organization actually testing products to verify these claims, a MIL-STD-certified case should inherently offer some degree of drop protection.

Can you trust manufacturers' claims?

While there is no governing body to ensure that a particular smartphone case adheres to military drop test certification, it's not all doom and gloom. Most reputable smartphone case brands like Supcase, Spigen, and Caseology, uphold specific standards when it comes to MIL-STD certifications.

For instance, Supcase states that its Unicorn Beetle PRO case exceeds the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard and can protect smartphones from drops of up to 20 feet. On the other hand, Caseology asserts that its cases, in line with MIL-STD-810G-516.7, are tested thoroughly by "dropping them onto its face, edge and corner 26 times from a height of 48 inches onto steel backed by concrete without subsequent damage."

Even so, having the certification and the actual product's durability can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. But you can always check out the manufacturer's website for additional details about their testing methods and get to know more.

On the whole, smartphone cases claiming "military drop test certified" should provide some extra protection for your device than the ones lacking it. But remember, this certification is just one part of the story. Other factors like design, comfort, and personal preference also matter. When you shop for a case next time, take the certification into account, but also consider the design and extra features that enhance its value.

