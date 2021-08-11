Maybe most consumers don’t have to worry about changing their smartphones more than once every year or two. Indeed, the process of migrating all of your apps and information from one device to another has been getting more straightforward, but we could still find bumps here and there, especially when users wanted to migrate from an iPhone to an Android device and the other way around. Take WhatsApp, for example, it’s one of the most popular messaging apps, but it didn’t allow users to transfer a backup of your messages between iPhone and Android until now.

WhatsApp will now allow users to bring their chat history from iOS to Android, meaning that you can now take every single photo, voice note, and conversation from your iPhone to your new Android device. This feature has been rumored for quite a while, but it has become official during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new feature will initially cover transfers from your iPhone to Samsung’s latest foldables and other Samsung phones, and it will eventually be available for every other Android device running Android 10 and up.

Remember that the main problem between migrating your WhatsApp backups is that Android devices store this information in Google Drive, while iOS phones store this information in iCloud, which means that you can’t access your data between phones that don’t run on the same OS. The solution comes with a physical USB-C to Lightning connector cable that will allow you to transfer your data without having to use the internet.

Now, if you’ve switched from iOS to Android in the past, you will most likely have two different cloud backups. Now, WhatsApp’s new feature won’t merge this data. Instead, it would overwrite any existing information. In other words, you must be sure you’re willing to lose old data when you use this feature to migrate your chat history and then choose to back it up.

Via The Verge